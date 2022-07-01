Facts

12:58 01.07.2022

Ukraine's president, premier, parliament speaker sign joint statement on achieving full EU membership

Ukraine's president, premier, parliament speaker sign joint statement on achieving full EU membership

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk have signed a joint statement on achieving full EU membership at a parliamentary meeting on Friday.

"Today we are signing a joint statement, which is a signal of the unity of all branches of power and evidence of our determination to achieve Ukraine's strategic goal of full membership in the EU," Zelensky said, speaking from the rostrum of the Rada.

"The signing of this declaration has the same meaning as the signing of the application for membership on the fifth day of the war. We have been going the way to the candidacy for 115 days, our path to membership should not take decades, years. We must go through this path as quickly as possible - this depends on us. We must do our part of the work perfectly to enable our friends in the EU to make another historic decision for us just as quickly and in a consolidated manner," Zelensky said.

