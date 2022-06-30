Number of victims due to enemy strike on high-rise building in Mykolaiv increased to seven people - Emergency Service

The number of people killed as a result of a missile strike on Mykolaiv on Wednesday increased to seven people, rescuers found the body of a 21-year-old girl, the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Mykolaiv region reports.

"As of 16:00, the body of another victim of rocket attacks on a five-story building was found - a 21-year-old girl. The deceased was on the level between the first floor and the basement," the Facebook post said.

Currently, there are seven dead and six injured. Work continues.

As it was reported, the Russian occupiers on the morning of June 29 once again inflicted a massive missile strike on Mykolaiv, one of the missiles hit a multi-storey residential building. Earlier it was reported about five dead and five wounded civilians.