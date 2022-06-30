Facts

17:30 30.06.2022

Number of victims due to enemy strike on high-rise building in Mykolaiv increased to seven people - Emergency Service

1 min read
Number of victims due to enemy strike on high-rise building in Mykolaiv increased to seven people - Emergency Service

The number of people killed as a result of a missile strike on Mykolaiv on Wednesday increased to seven people, rescuers found the body of a 21-year-old girl, the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Mykolaiv region reports.

"As of 16:00, the body of another victim of rocket attacks on a five-story building was found - a 21-year-old girl. The deceased was on the level between the first floor and the basement," the Facebook post said.

Currently, there are seven dead and six injured. Work continues.

As it was reported, the Russian occupiers on the morning of June 29 once again inflicted a massive missile strike on Mykolaiv, one of the missiles hit a multi-storey residential building. Earlier it was reported about five dead and five wounded civilians.

Tags: #war #mykolaiv

MORE ABOUT

18:02 30.06.2022
Enemy uses rocket weapons 202 times against Ukraine from June 13 to June 29, which is 120 more strikes than in previous weeks - AFU General Staff

Enemy uses rocket weapons 202 times against Ukraine from June 13 to June 29, which is 120 more strikes than in previous weeks - AFU General Staff

15:45 30.06.2022
Russian occupiers fire cluster munitions at Sloviansk, six people injured – head of town administration

Russian occupiers fire cluster munitions at Sloviansk, six people injured – head of town administration

12:28 30.06.2022
Some 341 children killed, 631 injured amid Russian aggression in Ukraine – PGO

Some 341 children killed, 631 injured amid Russian aggression in Ukraine – PGO

09:53 30.06.2022
Death toll from Russian missile attack on Mykolaiv rises to six, casualties to six

Death toll from Russian missile attack on Mykolaiv rises to six, casualties to six

21:07 29.06.2022
USSR version 2.0 or “legitimate fugitive” returns?

USSR version 2.0 or “legitimate fugitive” returns?

09:15 29.06.2022
Number of victims in Mykolaiv increased to three

Number of victims in Mykolaiv increased to three

12:38 28.06.2022
Ukraine returns bodies of 46 servicemen, 21 of them Azovstal defenders – Reintegration Ministry

Ukraine returns bodies of 46 servicemen, 21 of them Azovstal defenders – Reintegration Ministry

11:36 28.06.2022
Zelensky: Russia has become largest terrorist organization in world

Zelensky: Russia has become largest terrorist organization in world

14:18 24.06.2022
Kharkiv rescuers remove bodies of 179 people from debris since beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression

Kharkiv rescuers remove bodies of 179 people from debris since beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression

12:16 23.06.2022
Enemy trying to capture high ground near Berestove to take control over Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway – AFU General Staff

Enemy trying to capture high ground near Berestove to take control over Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway – AFU General Staff

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian units not planning to retreat from Lysychansk, enemy has no success - AFU General Staff

Biden: In coming days, USA to announce additional $800 mln aid to Ukraine

Almost 16 mln people in Ukraine need humanitarian aid – UN

Ukraine breaks diplomatic relations with Syria without breaking consular relations – MFA

Zaluzhny: Snake Island liberated from Russian invaders

LATEST

AFU plans to establish direct physical control over Snake island, now Ukraine controls it with weapons – AFU General Staff

Belarus sends another batch of ammunition for needs of Russian occupation forces – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian units not planning to retreat from Lysychansk, enemy has no success - AFU General Staff

Biden: In coming days, USA to announce additional $800 mln aid to Ukraine

Almost 16 mln people in Ukraine need humanitarian aid – UN

Ukraine breaks diplomatic relations with Syria without breaking consular relations – MFA

Paris region of France to support restoration of Kyiv, Chernihiv regions – Shmyhal

Zaluzhny: Snake Island liberated from Russian invaders

Sweden to provide Ukraine with anti-tank weapons, support weapons, demining equipment worth SEK 500 mln

Ukrainian army liberates Potiomkine village in Kherson region

AD
AD
AD
AD