16:04 30.06.2022

Paris region of France to support restoration of Kyiv, Chernihiv regions – Shmyhal

Paris region of France to support restoration of Kyiv, Chernihiv regions – Shmyhal

Paris region of France will support the restoration of Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said after a meeting with President of the Regional Council of Île-de-France Valérie Pécresse.

"The regional principle should be a key element of the future recovery plan. Ms. Pécresse appreciated this approach. According to her, many French cities and municipalities state a willingness to help Ukraine rebuild," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel.

According to him, with interregional cooperation, Ukraine intends to pay special attention to the development of small and medium-sized businesses, as this will help create new jobs and revive the economy.

" Île-de-France has a broad perspective in construction and innovation areas. I believe that cooperation between our regions will be extremely productive," he said.

Tags: #france #shmyhal

