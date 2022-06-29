Largest exchange of prisoners since Feb 24: some 144 Ukrainian defenders released, including 43 Azov servicemen – Defense Intelligence

The coordinating headquarters for the treatment of prisoners of war has conducted the largest exchange of prisoners of war since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, the Defense Intelligence of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reports.

"Of the 144 released, 95 are defenders of Azovstal. Among them are 43 servicemen of the Azov regiment," the report on Telegram says.

In total, according to the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense, some 59 soldiers of the National Guard of Ukraine, some 30 military personnel of the Naval Forces, some 28 of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, some 17 of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, nine of the Territorial Defense and one officer of the National Police of Ukraine were released.

Among them are 23 officers and 69 non-commissioned and senior officers. The eldest of the released was 65 years old, the youngest was 19.

"Most of the liberated Ukrainians have severe injuries: gunshot and shrapnel wounds, explosive injuries, burns, fractures, limb amputations. All of them receive proper emergency medical and psychological care," the agency said.

The coordination headquarters continues its work on the return of all captured defenders.