Zelenskyy meets with new United24 ambassador Richard Branson

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with founder of Virgin Group and Virgin Unite non-profit foundation, British entrepreneur Richard Branson, who has joined the team of ambassadors of the United24 fundraising platform.

As reported on the presidential website, Zelenskyy thanked the businessman for powerful messages in support of Ukraine during the war.

"I am glad that you have decided to become a United24 ambassador. It is very important that new famous and influential personalities join this platform. One of the main tasks is to keep the world's attention on Russia's war against Ukraine, which has been ongoing for over a year. In addition, there are very specific issues on which we can work together," the head of state said.

During the meeting, Zelenskyy discussed with Branson the reconstruction of the country, in particular, educational institutions that need digitalization, appropriate equipment, and bomb shelters.

The head of state also spoke about the needs of Ukraine in demining. In addition, he drew Branson's attention to the problem of mass illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia and the need to put pressure, in particular informational pressure, on the aggressor state in this matter.

In turn, Branson noted his admiration for the Ukrainian people.

"I look forward to using Virgin Unite's global reach and networks to help support United24's work for the people of Ukraine," he said.

Richard Branson has been consistently supporting Ukraine since 2014, advocating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Ukrainian state.