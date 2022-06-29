Russia must stop war against Ukraine; Belarus must end its complicity in war – NATO summit declaration

NATO member countries strongly condemned Russia's war against Ukraine, calling on Russia to stop hostilities and Belarus to end its complicity in this war. This is discussed in the declaration of the head of states and governments participating in the NATO summit in Madrid.

"We condemn Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine in the strongest possible terms. It gravely undermines international security and stability. It is a blatant violation of international law. Russia’s appalling cruelty has caused immense human suffering and massive displacements, disproportionately affecting women and children. Russia bears full responsibility for this humanitarian catastrophe. Russia must enable safe, unhindered, and sustained humanitarian access," the officials said in the declaration.

The declaration also notes that NATO member countries are working with relevant stakeholders in the international community to hold accountable all those responsible for war crimes, including conflict-related sexual violence.

"Russia has also intentionally exacerbated a food and energy crisis, affecting billions of people around the world, including through its military actions. Allies are working closely to support international efforts to enable exports of Ukrainian grain and to alleviate the global food crisis. We will continue to counter Russia’s lies and reject its irresponsible rhetoric. Russia must immediately stop this war and withdraw from Ukraine. Belarus must end its complicity in this war," according to the document.

The summit participants also expressed their solidarity with the government and people of Ukraine in the heroic defense of their country.

"We warmly welcome President Zelensky's participation in this Summit. We stand in full solidarity with the government and the people of Ukraine in the heroic defence of their country. We reiterate our unwavering support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders extending to its territorial waters. We fully support Ukraine’s inherent right to self-defence and to choose its own security arrangements. We welcome efforts of all Allies engaged in providing support to Ukraine. We will assist them adequately, recognizing their specific situation," the officials said in the declaration.