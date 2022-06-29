Ukrainian military attack Russian invaders on border of Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, 22 invaders killed, two ammunition depots destroyed

The Ukrainian military carried out an airstrike on the forces of the Russian occupiers on the border of Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, as a result of which 22 invaders and two ammunition depots were destroyed, said spokesperson of Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhiy Bratchuk.

"Ukrainian soldiers from the Operational Command Pivden (South) hit the enemy with aircraft five times in the area of the administrative border of Mykolaiv and Kherson regions. So, our attack aircraft and helicopters struck at the accumulation of enemy forces and equipment, a strong point and the Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system," Bratchuk wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

He specified that as a result of such actions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, the Russian army in the south of Ukraine lost 22 servicemen, one multiple rocket launcher system Hurricane, three units of armored vehicles, five units of other vehicles, as well as two ammunition depots.