11:36 28.06.2022

Zelensky: Russia has become largest terrorist organization in world

Russia has become the largest terrorist organization in the world, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said on a video address on Monday night.

"And this must be a legal fact. And everyone in the world must know that buying or transporting Russian oil, maintaining contacts with Russian banks, paying taxes and customs duties to the Russian state means giving money to terrorists," he said.

"I also said today, addressing the leaders of the G7, that our common potential is absolutely enough to defeat the Russian army," Zelensky said.

According to the head of state, "it [the Russian army] does not know how to fight. All the operations we carry out to deoccupy our territories show one thing: the occupiers are crumbling when we have something to put pressure on them. They do not know how to resist. They are capable only of such vile strikes as those in Kremenchuk."

"Therefore, the war may not drag on, if we can really push together and drive the occupiers out of our Ukrainian land. The sooner this happens, the more lives will be saved," Zelensky said.

Tags: #war #zelensky

