13:27 25.06.2022

Woman injured amid shelling attack on Dnipropetrovsk region by Russian forces

Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko has said that a 60-year-old woman was injured as a result of a shelling attack on the region by the Russian occupation forces.

"The night of long air-raid alerts. Kryvyi Rih district came under fire again. Shyrokivska and Zelenodilska communities were shelled," he said on the Telegram channel.

Reznichenko also said that a 60-year-old woman suffered injuries as a result of the attack. A cottage was damaged.

The situation was quiet in other districts.

