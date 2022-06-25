Woman injured amid shelling attack on Dnipropetrovsk region by Russian forces
Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko has said that a 60-year-old woman was injured as a result of a shelling attack on the region by the Russian occupation forces.
"The night of long air-raid alerts. Kryvyi Rih district came under fire again. Shyrokivska and Zelenodilska communities were shelled," he said on the Telegram channel.
Reznichenko also said that a 60-year-old woman suffered injuries as a result of the attack. A cottage was damaged.
The situation was quiet in other districts.