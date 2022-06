The Russian occupation forces mounted a missile attack on the town of Desna in Chernihiv region, Head of Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus has said.

"Chernihiv [region]. June 25. The town of Desna got under another missile attack. More details will be reported later," he said on the Telegram channel, calling on everyone to refrain from posting photos and videos of the missile arrivals.