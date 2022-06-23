Facts

17:30 23.06.2022

Meeting of European Council starts in Brussels, at which Ukraine expected to receive EU candidate status

Meeting of European Council starts in Brussels, at which Ukraine expected to receive EU candidate status

A meeting of the European Council has begun in Brussels, at which, as expected, Ukraine will be granted the status of a candidate member of the European Union.

The meeting is attended by the heads of state and government of the EU member states and the leadership of European institutions – presidents of the European Council Charles Michel and the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

The European Council began work with an hour delay due to the fact that the morning meeting with the leaders of the Western Balkans lasted two hours longer than planned.

The meeting began with an exchange of views with the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola. On the eve of this meeting, the European Parliament adopted a resolution in which it called on EU leaders to immediately grant candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova.

After that, EU leaders will begin considering applications from Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia for EU membership.

