Belarus may provide Russia with its weapons, military equipment for military operations in Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Belarus may provide Russia with its weapons and military equipment, which may later be moved to Donetsk or Kherson areas of warfare to strengthen Russian groups, Oleksiy Hromov, deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has said.

"According to the available data, maintenance and removal of this equipment from storage is currently being carried out under the reason of conducting classes, trainings, assembly events at the bases for storing weapons and military equipment. Taking into account the large losses of the aggressor in weapons and military equipment, as well as the slightly better state and storage conditions of this equipment in the warehouses of the Armed Forces of Belarus, it is not excluded that our neighbor will provide the specified weapons and military equipment for the Russian aggressor, and this equipment can later be moved to Donetsk or Kherson direction of hostilities to strengthen enemy groups," Hromov said at a briefing at the Ukraine Media Center in Kyiv on Thursday.

According to him, on the territory of the Republic of Belarus there are special units of Russian law enforcement agencies, as well as private military companies, so they may be here for training enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

He added that it was also revealed that on the territory of the former Zyabrovka airfield in Gomel region, Belarus is actively taking measures to build military infrastructure.

"It is not ruled out that in the future, within the framework of the existence of the so-called union state, Belarus will provide this territory for the deployment of another military base of the aggressor near our state border," Hromov said.

He stressed that the threat of using the territory and airspace of Belarus for missile attacks remains, and it is possible that enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups could be transferred to the territory of Ukraine, primarily to carry out sabotage on the logistical support routes of Ukrainian troops.

"For a large-scale offensive on a large area of our territory, at the moment, the Republic of Belarus does not have enough forces and means," Hromov noted.