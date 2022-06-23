Stefanishyna: We to mobilize political consensus on country's accession to EU when we sure this to strengthen Ukraine

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna says that the authorities will mobilize a political consensus on Ukraine's accession to the European Union when there is confidence that this will strengthen Ukraine.

"The decision to directly join [the EU] is indeed a political one, but some path must be traveled towards it. The main position of Ukraine is that we must become a strong and competitive member of the European Union, strengthen the Ukrainian and European economy. Since we are no longer talking about political things, but about the survival and development of the country. Therefore, we will mobilize a political consensus on accession only when we are confident that joining the EU will strengthen us," she said on the air of the national telethon on Thursday afternoon.

Stefanishyna stressed that in order to join the EU, it is necessary to rebuild the country, restore infrastructure and define new economic priorities.

"We must rebuild our country anew, and from this we must keep track of when we become members of the European Union," she added.