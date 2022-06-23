Border Guard Service records about 230 Russia’s attacks on Chernihiv and Sumy regions in June

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has recorded about 230 attacks by Russia on Chernihiv and Sumy regions since the beginning of June, said spokesperson of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko.

"The enemy opens fire daily with artillery, mortars, small arms, and the dropping of explosive objects from drones is also recorded. Since the beginning of the month, we have recorded about 230 attacks on these territories, almost 200 of them from artillery, the rest from aviation and small arms," Demchenko said at a briefing at the Ukraine Media Center in Kyiv on Thursday.

He noted that Russia continues to hold separate units of the armed forces in the border areas of Bryansk and Kursk regions to demonstrate the presence and constrain the actions of units of the Ukrainian defense forces.

"There is no formation of a strike grouping by the enemy to resume the offensive at the moment," the spokesperson informed.