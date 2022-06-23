Facts

15:11 23.06.2022

Border Guard Service records about 230 Russia’s attacks on Chernihiv and Sumy regions in June

1 min read
Border Guard Service records about 230 Russia’s attacks on Chernihiv and Sumy regions in June

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has recorded about 230 attacks by Russia on Chernihiv and Sumy regions since the beginning of June, said spokesperson of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko.

"The enemy opens fire daily with artillery, mortars, small arms, and the dropping of explosive objects from drones is also recorded. Since the beginning of the month, we have recorded about 230 attacks on these territories, almost 200 of them from artillery, the rest from aviation and small arms," Demchenko said at a briefing at the Ukraine Media Center in Kyiv on Thursday.

He noted that Russia continues to hold separate units of the armed forces in the border areas of Bryansk and Kursk regions to demonstrate the presence and constrain the actions of units of the Ukrainian defense forces.

"There is no formation of a strike grouping by the enemy to resume the offensive at the moment," the spokesperson informed.

Tags: #border #attacks

MORE ABOUT

13:51 11.06.2022
Border Guard Service again records net outflow of people from Ukraine through western border month later

Border Guard Service again records net outflow of people from Ukraine through western border month later

09:40 17.05.2022
Russian military retreat from Hirske, Zolote, Syrotine with heavy losses

Russian military retreat from Hirske, Zolote, Syrotine with heavy losses

09:28 16.05.2022
Defenders of Kharkiv region reach state border of Ukraine - Synehubov

Defenders of Kharkiv region reach state border of Ukraine - Synehubov

10:54 13.05.2022
Eighteen attacks of invaders repelled, 55 pieces of equipment, five air targets destroyed in JFO zone in past 24 hours

Eighteen attacks of invaders repelled, 55 pieces of equipment, five air targets destroyed in JFO zone in past 24 hours

09:28 13.05.2022
On Friday night invaders fire rockets twice at border village in Sumy region

On Friday night invaders fire rockets twice at border village in Sumy region

16:48 11.05.2022
Russia spreads fakes about introduction of Polish-Lithuanian contingent into western regions of Ukraine - State Border Guard Service

Russia spreads fakes about introduction of Polish-Lithuanian contingent into western regions of Ukraine - State Border Guard Service

13:34 04.05.2022
Three power stations damaged, two pumping stations blacked out due to missile attack in Lviv – mayor

Three power stations damaged, two pumping stations blacked out due to missile attack in Lviv – mayor

16:19 20.04.2022
Russia carrying out engineering arrangement of positions, observation posts opposite Chernihiv, Sumy regions – service

Russia carrying out engineering arrangement of positions, observation posts opposite Chernihiv, Sumy regions – service

15:36 20.04.2022
AFU repulses ten enemy attacks in Donbas in 24 hours, destroys 12 tanks – Arestovych

AFU repulses ten enemy attacks in Donbas in 24 hours, destroys 12 tanks – Arestovych

13:36 17.04.2022
Flow to enter Ukraine from EU, Moldova for first time since start of war exceeds flow to exit

Flow to enter Ukraine from EU, Moldova for first time since start of war exceeds flow to exit

AD

HOT NEWS

Meeting of European Council starts in Brussels, at which Ukraine expected to receive EU candidate status

European Parliament calls on EU leaders to grant Ukraine EU's candidate status – resolution

UK imposes ban on export of pounds sterling, banknotes of EU countries in Russia, prohibits supply of aviation fuel

Enemy trying to capture high ground near Berestove to take control over Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway – AFU General Staff

Zelensky: This war must end with fair tribunal

LATEST

Ukraine files another lawsuit against Russia at ECHR

Ukraine and Poland sign memo of cooperation in geology and mineral resources

Russian occupiers shell Sumy region with phosphorus shells

Meeting of European Council starts in Brussels, at which Ukraine expected to receive EU candidate status

Russia deploys points for issuing Russian passports in occupied territories, puts pressure on Ukrainians to obtain them - Defense Ministry

Invaders have fire advantage, Ukraine's Armed Forces conduct mobile defense – Commander-in-Chief

Belarus may provide Russia with its weapons, military equipment for military operations in Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Zelensky would like to see support of not only Israeli people, but also of its authorities – speech to Israeli students

No grounds for evacuation despite intensified shelling of Kharkiv – Synehubov

Stefanishyna: We to mobilize political consensus on country's accession to EU when we sure this to strengthen Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD