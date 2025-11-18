Enemy attacks with four ballistic missiles, 114 UAVs; 101 drones shot down, hits by four missiles, 13 attack UAVs recorded at 15 locations - Air Force

On the night of November 18, the enemy attacked Ukraine with four Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 114 attack UAVs. Some 101 enemy drones were shot down or suppressed, and hits by four missiles and 13 attack UAVs were recorded at 15 locations, the Ukrainian Air Force reports.

"On the night of November 18 (from 8:00 p.m. on November 17), the enemy attacked with four Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Rostov and Voronezh regions (Russia), and 114 Shaheds, Gerberas and other types of attack UAVs from the directions of Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), and Chauda (TOT Autonomous Republic of Crimea), about 70 of which were Shaheds," the Telegram channel said.

According to preliminary data, as of 8:30 a.m., air defense have shot down or suppressed 101 enemy Shaheds, Gerberas, and other types of UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country.

Hits by four missiles and 13 attack UAVs were recorded at 15 locations, as well as the crash of downed UAVs (debris) at two locations.