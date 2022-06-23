Facts

Mykolaiv again shelled by cruise missiles, one man wounded; two missiles shot down by air defense in Odesa region

A civilian resident of Mykolaiv was wounded on Wednesday afternoon as a result of a rocket attack on the city by Russian occupiers, according to the Telegram channel of Odesa City Council with reference to information received from the operational command Pivden (South).

"Mykolaiv has been attacked again by three ground-based cruise missiles from the occupied territory of Kherson region. The hit occurred on the industrial and social infrastructure of the city, one civilian was injured, the details are being clarified," the report says.

Also, Odesa City Council reported a rocket attack on Odesa region, but both fired missiles were shot down by air defense systems.

"Two more cruise missiles hit Odesa region, which were successfully eliminated by the air defense forces," the report says.

