Facts

13:32 23.06.2022

European Parliament calls on EU leaders to grant Ukraine EU's candidate status – resolution

1 min read
The European Parliament has called on the leaders of the European Union, who will gather in Brussels on Thursday for a meeting of the European Council, to grant Ukraine the status of a candidate for membership of the European Union.

The relevant resolution was voted in Brussels on Thursday during the plenary session of the European Parliament. There were 529 affirmative votes, and 45 MEPs were against with 14 abstentions.

Tags: #european_parliament

