One killed, two wounded, lots of facilities damaged over missile attacks on Mykolaiv on Wed – mayor

As a result of missile attacks in Mykolaiv, one person was killed, two more were injured, one school, five high-rise buildings, four private houses and two private enterprises were damaged, Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych has said.

"At this time, we have information about two enterprises affected. These are private enterprises, on the territory of which there were fuel and lubricants, and so on. One school was damaged, windows were broken, the roof was damaged. Five high-rise buildings, five-story, doors in the entrances were broken. In general, a complete set," Senkevych said on the air of the telethon on Wednesday.

Mykolaiv mayor said that as a result of a rocket hitting one of the enterprises on its territory, a fire started, in connection with which "almost all of Mykolaiv is in black smoke."

"Smoke rises over the whole city. Firefighters are working, but everything must burn out there, because it is impossible to extinguish it," Senkevych said.

He said that as a result of shelling one person was killed, two more were injured.

"We also received information about four more private houses that were destroyed. Roofs, windows, doors flew out," the mayor said.