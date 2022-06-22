Most cases of humanitarian aid fraud registered in Kyiv City, Lviv, Kharkiv, Kirovohrad regions – Monastysky

The majority of cases of stealing humanitarian aid were registered by the Ukrainian law enforcers in Kyiv as well as Lviv, Kharkiv, and Kirovohrad regions, Interior Minister of Ukraine Denys Monastyrsky has said.

"Speaking in terms of regions, we have two [humanitarian aid] fraud leaders – these are Kyiv and Lviv region. The majority of cases [of stealing humanitarian aid] were recorded there. They are followed by Kharkiv and Kirovohrad regions," he said on air of the national telethon on Wednesday.

The frauds usually appropriate cars purchased for the army, fuel, medicines, body armor, and food. A part of such schemes uncovered by the law enforcers were organized by Russians, the minister said.

"Russian cyber frauds very often collect and, let's say, 'hunt'. They create Telegram channels on purpose… Later on we realize that Russians were behind them to collect that aid," the minister said.

He expressed the hope that the number of such cases would be reduced due to well-coordinated work of the law enforcement and justice systems aimed at making punishment for fraud inevitable for the perpetrators.