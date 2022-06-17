Facts

14:11 17.06.2022

Zelensky welcomes European Commission’s conclusion on granting Ukraine candidate status: This is first step towards EU membership, which will certainly bring our victory closer

1 min read
Zelensky welcomes European Commission’s conclusion on granting Ukraine candidate status: This is first step towards EU membership, which will certainly bring our victory closer

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky welcomes the decision of the European Commission to recommend granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for EU membership.

"I commend the positive EU conclusion on Ukraine’s candidate status. It’s the 1st step on the EU membership path that’ll certainly bring our Victory closer. Grateful to von der Leyen & each EC member for a historic decision. I expect the positive result from EUCO next week, " Zelensky said on Twitter.

Tags: #eu

MORE ABOUT

13:27 17.06.2022
European Commission recommends granting Ukraine status of candidate for EU membership – von der Leyen

European Commission recommends granting Ukraine status of candidate for EU membership – von der Leyen

18:02 16.06.2022
Leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Romania support granting Ukraine EU candidate status – Macron says in Kyiv

Leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Romania support granting Ukraine EU candidate status – Macron says in Kyiv

18:39 15.06.2022
President of Ukraine, PMs of Albania, Montenegro, North Macedonia approve statement in support of granting Ukraine EU candidate status – Zelensky

President of Ukraine, PMs of Albania, Montenegro, North Macedonia approve statement in support of granting Ukraine EU candidate status – Zelensky

16:51 14.06.2022
Ukraine, EU agree on text of agreement on liberalisation of road transport

Ukraine, EU agree on text of agreement on liberalisation of road transport

09:22 13.06.2022
Keeping Ukraine out of EU works against Europe – Zelensky

Keeping Ukraine out of EU works against Europe – Zelensky

17:09 11.06.2022
European Commission president announces need to strengthen Ukrainian anti-corruption legislation

European Commission president announces need to strengthen Ukrainian anti-corruption legislation

16:36 11.06.2022
EU response to Ukraine's membership application to show whether Europe has future – Zelensky

EU response to Ukraine's membership application to show whether Europe has future – Zelensky

13:44 10.06.2022
Denmark, Netherlands opposed granting Ukraine status of candidate for EU membership – media

Denmark, Netherlands opposed granting Ukraine status of candidate for EU membership – media

13:12 10.06.2022
Stefanishyna: Three main EU countries are against granting Ukraine candidate status

Stefanishyna: Three main EU countries are against granting Ukraine candidate status

15:02 09.06.2022
EU allocates extra EUR 205 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

EU allocates extra EUR 205 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: Johnson and me have common view on how to move towards victory

Zelensky welcomes Johnson on his next visit to Kyiv

Govt approves procedure for war prisoners' treatment, procedure for transfer/repatriation of bodies of killed over armed aggression against Ukraine

Tkachenko: Ukraine does not agree with decision of European Broadcasting Union on impossibility of hosting Eurovision-2023, demands to change it

Eurovision song context not to be held in Ukraine in 2023 - organizers

LATEST

Russian invaders violate Ukrainians' rights, destroy property of enterprises in temporarily occupied territories – AFU General Staff

No significant risk of monkeypox spread in Ukraine – expert

Zelensky, Johnson discuss Ukraine's security guarantees

UK ready to continue to provide military equipment to Ukraine, train servicemen using these weapons – Johnson

Zelensky: Johnson and me have common view on how to move towards victory

Russian forces mount missile attack on Pervomaisk, Kharkiv region, three people injured

Zelensky welcomes Johnson on his next visit to Kyiv

Govt approves procedure for war prisoners' treatment, procedure for transfer/repatriation of bodies of killed over armed aggression against Ukraine

Cabinet abolishes visa-free travel with Russia from July 1 – PM

Tkachenko: Ukraine does not agree with decision of European Broadcasting Union on impossibility of hosting Eurovision-2023, demands to change it

AD
AD
AD
AD