Zelensky welcomes European Commission’s conclusion on granting Ukraine candidate status: This is first step towards EU membership, which will certainly bring our victory closer

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky welcomes the decision of the European Commission to recommend granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for EU membership.

"I commend the positive EU conclusion on Ukraine’s candidate status. It’s the 1st step on the EU membership path that’ll certainly bring our Victory closer. Grateful to von der Leyen & each EC member for a historic decision. I expect the positive result from EUCO next week, " Zelensky said on Twitter.