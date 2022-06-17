European Commission recommends granting Ukraine status of candidate for EU membership – von der Leyen

EU photo

The European Commission recommends that the European Council grant Ukraine the status of a candidate for membership of the European Union with the subsequent implementation of the necessary steps.

The corresponding announcement was made by President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on Friday.

She stated that the Commission recommends to the Council: first, that Ukraine be given a European perspective; second, that Ukraine be granted candidate status. And this, of course, implies that the country will carry out a number of further important reforms, she added.