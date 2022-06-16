Facts

16:46 16.06.2022

Slovakia hands five helicopters, ammunition for Grad systems over to Ukraine – defense minister

Slovakia hands five helicopters, ammunition for Grad systems over to Ukraine – defense minister

Slovakia has handed five helicopters and ammunition for Grad multiple rocket launchers over to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Defense Minister of Slovakia Jaroslav Naď said.

"Today, at the meeting [of NATO defense ministers in Brussels] I announced that 122mm ammunition for Grad systems as well as four Mi-17 helicopters and one Mi-2 helicopter that were necessary for Ukraine, the transfer of which had been approved by the government, are already being used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the minister said on Facebook.

He also said that the assistance provided by Slovakia to Ukraine would be refunded from the European Peace Facility, which is a strong sign of solidarity of the EU with Ukraine.

