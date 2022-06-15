Facts

16:13 15.06.2022

Zelensky: Ukrainian and European reconstruction plans should be streamlined

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said he believes that the Czech Republic would be among leaders in the implementation of the Ukrainian reconstruction project.

"And I believe that the Czech Republic will be among the leaders in the implementation of the largest economic and infrastructural project of our time – the Ukrainian reconstruction. This is a special opportunity to show all the strength of Europe – technological, institutional, creative," he said in his address to the Czech parliament on Wednesday.

Zelensky also said that full synchronization of the Ukrainian National Reconstruction Plan and the European Reconstruction Platform must be ensured in order to implement them as efficiently and quickly as possible.

"I also invite you to join the reconstruction of Ukraine at the national level – taking patronage over one of the regions or cities, or communities, towns of Ukraine, which suffered from Russian aggression. Such a reconstruction will be the best proof that no aggression, no matter how brutal, will ever achieve its goals and be ever able to break any of the European nations, let alone Europe as a whole," the head of state said.

