UN Independent Intl Commission has seen facts of war crimes in Ukraine, but hasn’t yet given them legal assessment

The Independent International Commission of the United Nations (UN), during its first visit to Ukraine, saw and recorded numerous facts of human rights violations and war crimes that arose as a result of the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation, but has not yet given them a legal assessment.

At a press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday, head of the commission Erik Møse (Norway), said that the UN Council had created a commission to investigate violations of human rights, international law, humanitarian law and related crimes in the context of Russian aggression against Ukraine in order to ensure accountability of the perpetrators.

According to him, during the ten-day visit to Ukraine, the commission visited Kyiv, Bucha, Irpin, Kharkiv and Sumy.

"The Commission met with local authorities as well as civil society organizations, both of which provided significant assistance. Furthermore, the Commission received accounts from individuals who shared their painful stories," Møse said.

He noted that the visit was productive, but stressed: "At this stage we are not in a position to make any factual findings or pronounce ourselves on issues of the legal determination of events. However, subject to further confirmation, the information received and the visited sites of destruction may support claims that serious violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law, perhaps reaching war crimes and crimes against humanity, have been committed in the areas. "

The head of the commission said that in Bucha and Irpin, the commission received information "about arbitrary killing of civilians, destruction and looting of property, as well as attacks on civilian infrastructure, including schools."

"In Kharkiv and Sumy region, the Commission observed the destruction of large urban areas, allegedly as a consequence of aerial bombings, shelling, or missile strikes against civilian targets," he said.

Jasminka Džumhur, Member of Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine (Bosnia and Herzegovina), reported that the commission had received information about the destruction of property of Ukrainian citizens, looting, and facts of sexual violence. "The Commission will examine all these allegations further," she stressed.

She also noted the Commission's concern about crimes committed against children, in particular, their displacement to the occupied territories, obtaining citizenship and adoption.

"The Commission will carry out its work independently, neutrally, and objectively, examining violations and abuses regardless of the identity of the perpetrator. We hope that all parties to the conflict will assist the Commission in its work," Pablo de Greiff, Member of Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, said in his turn.

He added: "We will continue with the process of collecting evidence that may serve accountability purposes. "

Commenting on Russia's denial of the facts of crimes committed on the territory of Ukraine, the head of the commission said that the commission wants to hear "all parties to the conflict." According to him, the commission has not yet had proper contact with the Russian side.

According to him, the commission is establishing contacts with the International Criminal Court so that there is no duplication of work in recording violations and investigating.

The Commissioners drew attention to the fact that this is only the first visit of the commission, the interim results of the commission's work will be made public in September 2022, and the final ones in March 2023.