Facts

09:57 15.06.2022

Zelensky instructs Zaluzhny to check security of fighters with individual protective equipment

1 min read
Zelensky instructs Zaluzhny to check security of fighters with individual protective equipment

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has asked the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine "to pay very close attention to reports in the media and in social networks that some of our fighters do not have enough personal protective equipment."

"The reports I receive are significantly different from what is discussed by society. And I expect inspections of logistics in the army - inspections of what is supplied and how personal protective equipment is distributed. Today, everyone in the areas of hostilities must have everything they need to protect themselves. The state provides such supplies, " he said in a video address Tuesday evening.

Tags: #equipment #zaluzhny

MORE ABOUT

12:40 13.06.2022
Zaluzhny discusses supply of weapons with Milley, asks to supply more artillery systems ASAP

Zaluzhny discusses supply of weapons with Milley, asks to supply more artillery systems ASAP

14:34 06.06.2022
M109A3 howitzers transferred by Norway already working on front line – Zaluzhny

M109A3 howitzers transferred by Norway already working on front line – Zaluzhny

09:58 02.06.2022
Zaluzhny: Speedy transition of Ukrainian Armed Forces to NATO–style weapons to save lives of our people, our territories

Zaluzhny: Speedy transition of Ukrainian Armed Forces to NATO–style weapons to save lives of our people, our territories

13:14 26.05.2022
Ukraine really needs weapons that allows hitting enemy at big distance - Zaluzhny

Ukraine really needs weapons that allows hitting enemy at big distance - Zaluzhny

17:51 24.05.2022
Yermak, Zaluzhny discuss measures to repel Russian aggression with US Presidential Adviser Sullivan, Chair of US Chief of Staff Milley

Yermak, Zaluzhny discuss measures to repel Russian aggression with US Presidential Adviser Sullivan, Chair of US Chief of Staff Milley

18:34 23.05.2022
Some 24 settlements already been liberated in Kharkiv region – Zaluzhny

Some 24 settlements already been liberated in Kharkiv region – Zaluzhny

09:20 20.05.2022
Zaluzhny takes part in meeting of NATO Military Committee at commanders-in-Chief level

Zaluzhny takes part in meeting of NATO Military Committee at commanders-in-Chief level

21:06 19.04.2022
Zaluzhny, Chair of US Joint Chiefs of Staff speak on difficult situation in eastern, southern Ukraine, where heavy battles going on

Zaluzhny, Chair of US Joint Chiefs of Staff speak on difficult situation in eastern, southern Ukraine, where heavy battles going on

21:05 18.04.2022
Danger of Russian sea, airborne landings in southern Ukraine remains, along with danger of missile and bomb strikes across country – Zaluzhny

Danger of Russian sea, airborne landings in southern Ukraine remains, along with danger of missile and bomb strikes across country – Zaluzhny

18:58 08.04.2022
UK to provide Ukraine with further GBP 100 mln military aid – Johnson

UK to provide Ukraine with further GBP 100 mln military aid – Johnson

AD

HOT NEWS

Western Balkan countries to reconstruct residential buildings in Irpin – Albanian PM

President of Ukraine, PMs of Albania, Montenegro, North Macedonia approve statement in support of granting Ukraine EU candidate status – Zelensky

Ukraine at 'pivotal' moment on battlefield – US Defense Secretary Austin

Zelensky: Providing Ukraine with EU candidacy right now is proving that European unification is real

Russian aggressor loses 250 military personnel, six tanks, 25 armored vehicles in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

LATEST

Western Balkan countries to reconstruct residential buildings in Irpin – Albanian PM

President of Ukraine, PMs of Albania, Montenegro, North Macedonia approve statement in support of granting Ukraine EU candidate status – Zelensky

Ukraine at 'pivotal' moment on battlefield – US Defense Secretary Austin

Ukraine's president must have talks with Russia, when Ukraine triumphs – Macron

Russian tanks must be stopped in Ukraine so that they never come to Prague – Zelensky says in Czech parliament

Zelensky: Ukrainian and European reconstruction plans should be streamlined

Zelensky: Providing Ukraine with EU candidacy right now is proving that European unification is real

Court bans activities of Socialist Party in Ukraine

Reznikov to inform NATO defense ministers about Ukraine's needs to win the war waged by Russia

Russian aggressor loses 250 military personnel, six tanks, 25 armored vehicles in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

AD
AD
AD
AD