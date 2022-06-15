Zelensky instructs Zaluzhny to check security of fighters with individual protective equipment

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has asked the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine "to pay very close attention to reports in the media and in social networks that some of our fighters do not have enough personal protective equipment."

"The reports I receive are significantly different from what is discussed by society. And I expect inspections of logistics in the army - inspections of what is supplied and how personal protective equipment is distributed. Today, everyone in the areas of hostilities must have everything they need to protect themselves. The state provides such supplies, " he said in a video address Tuesday evening.