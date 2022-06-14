Zelensky: We will come to cities and villages where our flag is not yet on administrative buildings

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine will return to all cities and villages where there is no Ukrainian flag on the administrative buildings yet.

"We have no other choice than to move on. Liberate all our territory. We will come to all our cities, to all our villages, which do not yet have our flag. Not on administrative buildings. Although there are, I'm sure, a lot of Ukrainian flags there – just people, just houses. And we have already seen them when people protested against the occupiers. And we will see them again – we will see them everywhere when we return," Zelensky said in a video message on Monday evening.

"We will come to Kherson. And ordinary Kherson residents on the streets of the city will meet exactly our army. The failure of the invaders, who tried to celebrate the so-called Day of Russia, only proves that Kherson is a Ukrainian city. And Kherson residents will celebrate only Ukrainian holidays," the president said.

"We will come to Melitopol. And we will return to all Melitopol residents the opportunity to live without fear. And, by the way, all the collaborators who are now threatening to take away land from farmers in Melitopol and other districts of Zaporizhia, themselves – very likely – will end up in this land," he said.

Zelensky is confident that Mariupol will be liberated for the third time. "It was liberated in 1943 from the Nazis in a brilliant operation. In 2014, on this very day, June 13, thanks to the courage of our Azov fighters and other units, Mariupol was liberated for the second time. Liberated from the militants, who at that time did not fully realize what the Russian state was directing them to. And now they see it. They see burned Mariupol. They see why the Russians came there. But we won't let this city die. We will return it. Definitely," the president said.

"We will come to Enerhodar. And I want to repeat to each and every one in the city who took to the streets against the Russian military, who refuses to cooperate with the occupiers and who is waiting for us today. I would like to repeat that we never forgot about our Enerhodar even for a day," Zelensky said.

Noting that the invaders are trying to keep residents in a "civilizational" blockade, Zelensky called on everyone who has the opportunity to communicate with people in the occupied south, in Donbas, in Kharkiv region. "Tell them, tell them about Ukraine. Tell them the truth. Say that there will be liberation... Tell them that the Ukrainian army will definitely come," he stressed.

Zelensky also noted that "of course, we will liberate our Crimea as well. The flag of Ukraine will again be over Yalta and Sudak, over Dzhankoy and Evpatoria. And let each of the Russian officials who seized precious land in the Crimea remember: this is not the land where they will be calm."