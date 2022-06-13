Russia doesn’t abandon its plan to completely seize Ukraine – intelligence

According to the military intelligence of Ukraine, the Russian Federation still has sufficient potential to wage a long war, said Vadym Skybytsky, a representative of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"We have confirmed information that the Russians have a plan for 120 days of war. Further adjustment of this plan will depend on how much the enemy succeeds or, on the contrary, suffers defeat in the east of Ukraine. However, the goal of the so-called special military operation, which Putin announced at the beginning of the war, the Russians have not been able to achieve," Skybytsky said, the press service of the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Agency reported on the Telegram channel.

He also clarified that due to the military failures of the occupation forces, the Russian General Staff has to adjust invasion plans every 30 days and focus all efforts only on certain areas.

In total, according to Skybytsky, the enemy uses 103 battalion-tactical groups on the territory of Ukraine, which are directly involved in hostilities. About 40 more battalion task groups are in reserve and can be used against the Armed Forces of Ukraine.