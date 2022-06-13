Keeping Ukraine out of EU works against Europe – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes that keeping Ukraine out of the EU, European unification works against Europe.

"Today, the final stage of a large diplomatic marathon began, which should end in a week and a half. And we are in this marathon together with the European Union, on the same team," he said in a traditional video message on Saturday evening.

According to Zelensky, "we will soon receive an answer about the status of a candidate for EU membership." "I am convinced that this decision can strengthen not only our country, but the entire European Union. What else needs to happen in Europe to make it clear to skeptics that the very fact of keeping Ukraine out of the EU, of European unification, works against Europe?" he said.

For example, the president noted, "everything is obvious to the Russian occupiers, they say so when they mock our people, this is supposedly because Ukraine went to Europe. Why are there skeptics in Europe then?"