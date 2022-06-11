EU response to Ukraine's membership application to show whether Europe has future – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said the European Union's response to Ukraine's application for membership will show whether Europe has a future.

"Now, of course, is a decisive time. Not only for Ukraine, but also for the European Union, for the entire European continent. Now it is being decided what the future of a united Europe will be like and whether it will be at all. Russia wants to destroy European unity, wants to leave Europe split and weak. All of Europe is a target for Russia, and Ukraine is only the first stage in this aggression, in these plans," Zelensky said at a briefing with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Kyiv on Saturday.

According to the head of state, "a positive response of the European Union to the Ukrainian application for EU membership can become a positive answer to the question – does the European project have a future at all."

Zelensky said the people of Ukraine have already made a great contribution to the protection of freedom and values ​​shared with the European Union.

"Thousands of Ukrainian lives were given to live in Ukraine and all of Europe as a person, to live freely. During such a brutal war, Ukrainians made sure that state and public institutions remain stable. Our people are absolutely integrated into the European space," he said.

He also said that polls conducted among the European population showed that people support Ukraine in joining the EU.

"And this is fair. And we are really looking forward to the recognition of this reality at the political level on June 23 and 24, when the historic meeting of the European Council for us should take place. Its logical decision should be to grant Ukraine the status of an EU candidate country. We really believe in this... The Ukrainian people will do everything necessary for the European integration of Ukraine," Zelensky said, adding that "the European project definitely cannot be completed without Ukraine."