Ukrainian troops continue to stop invaders as far as they have enough weapons – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukrainian troops continue to stop the Russian occupiers, as far as they have enough weapons.

"Russia wants to destroy every town in Donbas. Everyone. And this is not an exaggeration. Like Volnovakha, like Mariupol. All these ruins in once happy towns. Black marks from fires. Funnels from explosions. This is all that Russia can give to its neighbors, Europe, the world," Zelensky said in a video statement on Saturday night, June 10.

"Perhaps this is the fastest example of the complete degradation of any state – the path that Russia went through in 107 days of the war," he said.

The head of state said the Ukrainian military is doing everything to stop the offensive of the occupiers as much as possible.

"As far as there are enough heavy weapons, modern artillery. All that we have asked and continue to ask our partners," the president said.