Ukraine inferior at front to Russia in amount of artillery by 10-15 times – Intelligence Agency

Ukraine has one artillery piece at the front for 10-15 Russian artillery pieces, said Vadym Skybytsky, a representative of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"Everything now depends on what [the west] gives us. Ukraine has one artillery piece to 10 to 15 Russian artillery pieces. Our western partners have given us about 10% of what they have," Skybytsky told The Guardian on Friday.

According to him, there is an artillery war going on now.

"And we are losing in terms of artillery," Skybytsky believes.

The representative of the Main Intelligence Department noted that Ukraine uses from 5,000 to 6,000 artillery shells per day.

"We have almost used up all of our [artillery] ammunition and are now using 155-calibre Nato standard shells. Europe is also delivering lower-calibre shells but as Europe runs out, the amount is getting smaller" Skybytsky said.