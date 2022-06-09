European Commissioner Lenarčič visits Irpin

European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič visited Irpin and said that he strongly condemns Russia's deliberate attacks on the civilian population and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

"Today I was in Irpin. I was deeply shocked about the atrocities committed here but also elsewhere. Civilians and civilian infrastructure must not be a target, never, nowhere. Again, I most strongly condemn the deliberate Russian attacks against Ukrainian civilians and civilian infrastructure," Lenarčič wrote on Twitter on Thursday.