11:17 09.06.2022

Zelensky calls Russian aggression 'new virus,' and weapons, sanctions vaccine against it

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called on the world and, above all, the most influential countries to ensure the defeat of tyranny.

"It is time to be one hundred percent influential. We can defeat tyranny. Indeed, every one of us – every one – is the leader of our time. We can reliably defend freedom. We can stop blackmail by a person who has no place on our list at all. If we are up to it, then we must do it. Because influence obliges us to do so," he said in a video message to the Time 100 Gala distributed in Thursday morning.

Earlier, Zelensky topped the list of the most influential people in the world according to Time magazine.

"The Russian army is shelling our cities with artillery and aircraft. The list of children killed by Russian strikes since February 24 already includes more than two hundred and sixty names. And when will this end? In fact, this is the key question. But why is there still no answer? Maybe we are missing something in our true strength? Maybe we are not using all the capacity of our influence and our leadership? And this is my question to the United States, both to the parties and to society; to both Democrats and Republicans; to the Congress and to the President," Zelensky said, noting that he is "grateful to President Biden for uniting the free world when the Russian threat arose."

Zelensky called the Russian aggression COVID-22, and the vaccine against it is "weapons and sanctions."

"Hatred is a virus, and it's even more deadly than COVID-19. It is spread through propaganda. Thanks to the impunity for murderers. Thanks to Russian oil, which is still on the global market. Thanks to money that is still flowing between the global financial system and Russian banks. Thanks to the big companies, which still believe that there is still not enough blood on the money from the Russian market," he declared.

Zelensky, speaking of influence, noted that "something got out of control – either our influence, which we began to underestimate, or our attitude towards leadership."

