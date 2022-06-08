Facts

12:40 08.06.2022

Some 263 children killed, more than 478 injured amid Russia’s aggression in Ukraine – PGO

2 min read
Some 263 children killed, more than 478 injured amid Russia’s aggression in Ukraine – PGO

As of the morning of June 8, 2022, more than 741 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation: according to official information of juvenile prosecutors, 263 children were killed, more than 478 injured, the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) reports.

These figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in the places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories, the Telegram Channel says.

Most of all children were affected in Donetsk region – 190, Kharkiv – 122, Kyiv – 116, Chernihiv – 68, Luhansk – 53, Kherson – 52, Mykolaiv – 47, Zaporizhia – 30, Sumy – 17, in the city of Kyi v – 16, Zhytomyr – 15.

On June 5, a 9-year-old boy received a gunshot wound as a result of the shelling by the occupiers of the village of Dobropillia, Polohovsky district of Zaporizhia region.

During the recording of criminal offenses, it became known about the injury of 10 children in Kharkiv region.

Due to the constant bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation of Ukrainian cities and villages, 1,958 educational institutions were damaged. At the same time, 186 of them are completely destroyed.

Tags: #children #killed
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

21:03 07.06.2022
ITEX Holding helped the children of Bila Tserkva

ITEX Holding helped the children of Bila Tserkva

11:13 04.06.2022
More than 720 children suffer in Ukraine as a result of Russian full-scale armed aggression – PGO

More than 720 children suffer in Ukraine as a result of Russian full-scale armed aggression – PGO

09:53 03.06.2022
Some 261 children killed, 463 injured due to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine – PGO

Some 261 children killed, 463 injured due to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine – PGO

10:35 02.06.2022
War in Ukraine wreaks devastating consequences for children at scale and speed not seen since World War II – UNICEF

War in Ukraine wreaks devastating consequences for children at scale and speed not seen since World War II – UNICEF

10:02 02.06.2022
Zelensky: Deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia is one of most despicable crimes

Zelensky: Deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia is one of most despicable crimes

12:58 01.06.2022
Russia violates absolutely all rights of Ukrainian children

Russia violates absolutely all rights of Ukrainian children

15:45 30.05.2022
Occupiers fire at evacuation car that was going to pick up people, French journalist killed in Luhansk region – region’s head

Occupiers fire at evacuation car that was going to pick up people, French journalist killed in Luhansk region – region’s head

11:52 30.05.2022
Number of children injured due to Russian aggression in Ukraine rises to over 687: 243 children dead, 444 injured - PGO

Number of children injured due to Russian aggression in Ukraine rises to over 687: 243 children dead, 444 injured - PGO

17:13 28.05.2022
Over 50 athletes killed since full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine

Over 50 athletes killed since full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine

12:35 26.05.2022
Some 240 children killed, more than 436 injured since start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine - PGO

Some 240 children killed, more than 436 injured since start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine - PGO

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russia loses about 140 military personnel, three tanks, six drones in Ukraine on June 7 – AFU General Staff

Zelensky: 'Book of Torturers' to be launched next week

EU excludes cloud services from 6th sanctions package for unknown reasons – Podoliak

Poland, Ukraine to sign one of biggest arms contracts over past 30 years – Morawiecki

Western sanctions not really influence Russian position – Zelensky at Financial Times conference

LATEST

Ukraine expects miracle from NATO summit, but sees no prerequisites for this – Kuleba

Ukraine submits proposals to EU on seventh package of sanctions – Kuleba

Ukraine not to accept any surrogate versions or alternatives to candidate status in EU - Kuleba

Zelensky, Scholz discuss strengthening defense support for Ukraine, global food security, treatment of POWs

Russia loses about 140 military personnel, three tanks, six drones in Ukraine on June 7 – AFU General Staff

Norway donates 155mm self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine

Adonis medical group resumes work of medical center in Bucha, closed due to occupation

Rada chairman expects Ukraine to receive EU candidate status on June 24

US Dpty Secretary of State, Ukrainian Dpty FM discuss assistance to Kyiv

Zelensky: 'Book of Torturers' to be launched next week

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD