Some 263 children killed, more than 478 injured amid Russia’s aggression in Ukraine – PGO

As of the morning of June 8, 2022, more than 741 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation: according to official information of juvenile prosecutors, 263 children were killed, more than 478 injured, the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) reports.

These figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in the places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories, the Telegram Channel says.

Most of all children were affected in Donetsk region – 190, Kharkiv – 122, Kyiv – 116, Chernihiv – 68, Luhansk – 53, Kherson – 52, Mykolaiv – 47, Zaporizhia – 30, Sumy – 17, in the city of Kyi v – 16, Zhytomyr – 15.

On June 5, a 9-year-old boy received a gunshot wound as a result of the shelling by the occupiers of the village of Dobropillia, Polohovsky district of Zaporizhia region.

During the recording of criminal offenses, it became known about the injury of 10 children in Kharkiv region.

Due to the constant bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation of Ukrainian cities and villages, 1,958 educational institutions were damaged. At the same time, 186 of them are completely destroyed.