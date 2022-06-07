Facts

16:40 07.06.2022

Scholz opposes lifting sanctions against Belarus in exchange for transit of grain from Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz rejects a possibility of lifting sanctions against Minsk in exchange for the transit of grain from Ukraine through Belarus.

"This in no way means that we should abandon the sanctions that we imposed on Lukashenko," Scholz said in Vilnius on Tuesday at a joint press conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, Latvian and Estonian Prime Ministers Krisjanis Karins and Kaja Kallas.

According to the chancellor, Western countries are looking for ways to safely export these agricultural products from Ukraine in order to avoid food shortages in the world.

"It is Russia's responsibility that grain cannot be taken out of Ukraine... We will try to find a solution, the UN is also trying to find a solution," Scholz said.

He also noted that when unblocking the port of Odesa, it is necessary to ensure that "Russia does not abuse such decisions."

The possibility of exporting Ukrainian grain through Belarus was previously rejected by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

