Facts

14:02 07.06.2022

Ukrainian military complete theoretical training, start practical firing from PzH 2000 howitzers – AFU General Staff

1 min read
Ukrainian military complete theoretical training, start practical firing from PzH 2000 howitzers – AFU General Staff

Servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have completed the first stage of training in the use of the PzH 2000 howitzer, the General Staff of Ukraine reports.

"The Ukrainian soldiers, who are studying, have completed the theoretical part and started practical training in howitzer shooting PzH 2000," the Facebook post says.

It is noted that the self-propelled howitzer gun PzH 2000 is a 155 mm cannon on a tracked chassis based on the Leopard-2 tank. Germany and the Netherlands agreed to transfer PzH 2000 to Ukraine.

Tags: #general_staff #pzh_2000
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:36 07.06.2022
Russian Army has lost more than 31,000 of military personnel, 1,390 tanks since start of Ukraine’s invasion – AFU General Staff

Russian Army has lost more than 31,000 of military personnel, 1,390 tanks since start of Ukraine’s invasion – AFU General Staff

13:05 07.06.2022
Number of Armed Forces of Belarus expected to increase to 80,000 people – General Staff

Number of Armed Forces of Belarus expected to increase to 80,000 people – General Staff

10:37 03.06.2022
Combat losses of Russian army personnel reach almost 31,000 in 100 days of full-scale invasion - General Staff

Combat losses of Russian army personnel reach almost 31,000 in 100 days of full-scale invasion - General Staff

12:34 02.06.2022
Russia has lost about 150 soldiers, two tanks and two aircraft in Ukraine on June 1 – AFU General Staff

Russia has lost about 150 soldiers, two tanks and two aircraft in Ukraine on June 1 – AFU General Staff

10:42 31.05.2022
Chief of Defense Intelligence Agency appointed head of coordinating HQ for treatment of prisoners of war - General Staff

Chief of Defense Intelligence Agency appointed head of coordinating HQ for treatment of prisoners of war - General Staff

20:12 30.05.2022
Invaders leave Mykolayivka of Kherson region, but continue attacking Severodonetsk – AFU General Staff

Invaders leave Mykolayivka of Kherson region, but continue attacking Severodonetsk – AFU General Staff

16:53 26.05.2022
There are no signs of Russia's strike group creation in Chernihiv direction – AFU General Staff

There are no signs of Russia's strike group creation in Chernihiv direction – AFU General Staff

11:36 26.05.2022
Russian army loses 29,600 people, over 1,300 tanks during invasion into Ukraine - General Staff

Russian army loses 29,600 people, over 1,300 tanks during invasion into Ukraine - General Staff

19:55 23.05.2022
Invaders unsuccessfully try to advance in Ukraine’s east – AFU General Staff

Invaders unsuccessfully try to advance in Ukraine’s east – AFU General Staff

20:15 19.05.2022
Russian army concentrates its efforts in Donetsk direction, advance of invaders suspended in other sectors of front - General Staff

Russian army concentrates its efforts in Donetsk direction, advance of invaders suspended in other sectors of front - General Staff

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU excludes cloud services from 6th sanctions package for unknown reasons – Podoliak

Poland, Ukraine to sign one of biggest arms contracts over past 30 years – Morawiecki

Western sanctions not really influence Russian position – Zelensky at Financial Times conference

Scholz opposes lifting sanctions against Belarus in exchange for transit of grain from Ukraine

Russian Army has lost more than 31,000 of military personnel, 1,390 tanks since start of Ukraine’s invasion – AFU General Staff

LATEST

EU excludes cloud services from 6th sanctions package for unknown reasons – Podoliak

Granting English with business communication language status could be Ukraine's another step towards EU – language ombudsman

Poland, Ukraine to sign one of biggest arms contracts over past 30 years – Morawiecki

Western sanctions not really influence Russian position – Zelensky at Financial Times conference

Scholz opposes lifting sanctions against Belarus in exchange for transit of grain from Ukraine

Tasheva: About 600 people being held hostage in Kherson region, mostly journalists and activists

Russians continue to storm Severodonetsk – Haidai

Invaders leave almost all checkpoints in Melitopol – Mayor Fedorov

Bodies of Azovstal defenders transferred to Kyiv, where forensic examination to be carried out

Michel at UNSC: War crimes by Russian army in Ukraine to be punished

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD