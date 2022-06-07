Ukrainian military complete theoretical training, start practical firing from PzH 2000 howitzers – AFU General Staff

Servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have completed the first stage of training in the use of the PzH 2000 howitzer, the General Staff of Ukraine reports.

"The Ukrainian soldiers, who are studying, have completed the theoretical part and started practical training in howitzer shooting PzH 2000," the Facebook post says.

It is noted that the self-propelled howitzer gun PzH 2000 is a 155 mm cannon on a tracked chassis based on the Leopard-2 tank. Germany and the Netherlands agreed to transfer PzH 2000 to Ukraine.