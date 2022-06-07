Facts

11:26 07.06.2022

Michel: By attacking Ukraine, Russia attacked values of United Nations

2 min read
Michel: By attacking Ukraine, Russia attacked values of United Nations

President of the European Council Charles Michel says that by attacking Ukraine, Russia attacked not only one country, it attacked the values of the United Nations.

"The Kremlin may prohibit and prosecute the use of the word ‘war’, but that does not change the heartbreaking reality. Thousands of dead Ukrainian women, children and men. Atrocities. Rapes. Countless Ukrainian cities bombed into rubble. This is a war. A barbaric war waged by a permanent member of this Council," he said in New York on Monday, speaking at a meeting of the Security Council.

Addressing the Ambassador of Ukraine to the UN, Michel assured that the EU "will continue to support your country and your people. And we will continue to pressure Russia and confront Russia with the truth." "Russia is attacking one country, one people, Ukraine. But Russia is also attacking the values and principles of this house. Human dignity, tolerance, multilateral cooperation and international law. These are our shared values, the bedrock of this house. So this is more than a war against one nation. It is a war against all that we have built over generations since World War II, " the President of the European Council said.

At the same time, he assured that the EU's commitment to the UN principles is "unwavering." "The European Union is a reliable, loyal and respectful partner. We will continue to cooperate on the global stage to build a safer, freer and more prosperous world," Michel stressed.

Tags: #war #michel
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:30 07.06.2022
Michel at UNSC: War crimes by Russian army in Ukraine to be punished

Michel at UNSC: War crimes by Russian army in Ukraine to be punished

18:04 06.06.2022
Zelensky on end of Russia's war: They trying to push us to unfavorable result for Ukraine

Zelensky on end of Russia's war: They trying to push us to unfavorable result for Ukraine

14:42 06.06.2022
Sweden to supply short-range anti-ship missile system to Ukraine

Sweden to supply short-range anti-ship missile system to Ukraine

14:34 06.06.2022
M109A3 howitzers transferred by Norway already working on front line – Zaluzhny

M109A3 howitzers transferred by Norway already working on front line – Zaluzhny

18:52 05.06.2022
100 Days of the War - Memories, Impressions and Reflections

100 Days of the War - Memories, Impressions and Reflections

14:32 04.06.2022
War in Ukraine kills at least 4,183 civilians, 5,014 injured - UN

War in Ukraine kills at least 4,183 civilians, 5,014 injured - UN

11:13 04.06.2022
More than 720 children suffer in Ukraine as a result of Russian full-scale armed aggression – PGO

More than 720 children suffer in Ukraine as a result of Russian full-scale armed aggression – PGO

12:17 03.06.2022
More than 2,000 athletes, sportswomen serve in ranks of Ukrainian Armed Forces, National Guard, territorial defense, other units

More than 2,000 athletes, sportswomen serve in ranks of Ukrainian Armed Forces, National Guard, territorial defense, other units

09:53 03.06.2022
Some 261 children killed, 463 injured due to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine – PGO

Some 261 children killed, 463 injured due to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine – PGO

10:35 02.06.2022
War in Ukraine wreaks devastating consequences for children at scale and speed not seen since World War II – UNICEF

War in Ukraine wreaks devastating consequences for children at scale and speed not seen since World War II – UNICEF

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Bodies of Azovstal defenders transferred to Kyiv, where forensic examination to be carried out

Zelensky urges journalists, politicians to talk more about Ukraine in world

Ukraine not invited to Russia-Turkey talks on grain export across Black Sea – Zelensky

Zelensky on end of Russia's war: They trying to push us to unfavorable result for Ukraine

Zelensky: We're keeping situation in Severodonetsk under control

LATEST

Bodies of Azovstal defenders transferred to Kyiv, where forensic examination to be carried out

Zelensky urges journalists, politicians to talk more about Ukraine in world

Ukraine not invited to Russia-Turkey talks on grain export across Black Sea – Zelensky

Zelensky: We're keeping situation in Severodonetsk under control

Defense Intelligence Agency should return Ukrainian prisoners home – Zelensky

Zelensky on visa regime with Russia: Today I have enough opportunities to achieve positive results here

Belarus extends terms of checking AFU combat readiness until June 11 – Defense Ministry

Russia keeps five ships in Black Sea with possible total salvo of 34 cruise missiles – Defense Ministry

Ukraine does not disconnect Ukrainians from communication – Special Communications Service

Latvia bans all Russian TV channels

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD