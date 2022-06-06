Facts

16:28 06.06.2022

Russia keeps five ships in Black Sea with possible total salvo of 34 cruise missiles – Defense Ministry

1 min read
Russia is holding five ships in the Black Sea with a possible total salvo of up to 34 Kalibr-type sea-launched cruise missiles, Ukrainian Defense Ministry Spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzianyk has said.

"The enemy is blocking civilian navigation in the northwestern part of the Black Sea and holding five ships in the waters with a possible total salvo of up to 34 Kalibr-type sea-launched cruise missiles," Motuzianyk said at a briefing at Ukraine media center in Kyiv on Monday.

According to the spokesperson, this means that the threat of missile strikes from the Black Sea for Ukraine remains, because "in fact, the entire territory of Ukraine is covered."

"The enemy rotates his units: withdraws somewhere, starts somewhere. These are all tactical games, so I do not see any big tactical or operational-strategic changes here," Motuzianyk said.

In addition, according to him, the Russian aggressor is building up air defense systems in temporarily occupied Crimea.

"In particular, the deployment of two S-300 anti-aircraft missile battalions continues in the northwestern part of the peninsula near the settlements of Olenivka and Rozdolne," Motuzianyk said.

Tags: #defense_ministry #black_sea
