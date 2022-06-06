Facts

10:42 06.06.2022

Reznikov announces start of preparation of Ukrainian artillery calculations for use of MLRS Himars and M270

 Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov has informed about the beginning of the preparation of Ukrainian artillery calculations in Europe on the use of multiple rocket launchers Himars (USA) and M270 (United Kingdom), according to the website of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

"The decision of the White House on Himars and of London on M270 is the first step for Ukraine and a huge leap in deterring Russian aggression," Reznikov said during speaking at the panel of the International Security Forum Globsec 2022.

He also praised the implementation of the proposals of the U.S. Defense Minister Lloyd Austin III and UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace on the conference on assistance to Ukraine, which took place in London, and later transformed into the Ramstein format.

"Another meeting is expected in June. Such a coordination system will help us continue providing in the future. For example, new aircraft, missile systems, cybernetic systems. The mine clearance program in Ukraine is relevant, because there are many undetonated explosive devices on our land," Reznikov added.

As reported, on June 1, U.S. President Joseph Biden officially announced the delivery of assistance to Ukraine of American multiple rocket launchers Himars. The UK reported on the sending of M270 MLRS to Ukraine, capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 80 km, which will provide "a significant increase in the combat capability of the Ukrainian forces."

Tags: #artillery
