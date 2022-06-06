Zelensky: Russian army ready to burn Orthodox churches like anything else in Ukraine

President of Ukraine Vlolodymyr Zelensky has said that the destruction of the All-Holy Monastery of Sviatohirska Lavra by the Russian army indicates that the Russian army is ready to burn anything in Ukraine.

"The Skete of All Saints burned down in the Svyatohirsk Lavra in Donetsk region. It caught fire as a result of Russian artillery shelling. Not the first shelling of the Lavra. Three Lavra monks were killed by the Russian shelling on Wednesday. Worship services are forced to be held in the basement. The roar of artillery and the ‘arrivals’ of Russian shells are constant in the Lavra, " he said in a traditional video message on Saturday evening.

"And this is one of the three Lavras of Ukraine. This is the Lavra of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which is still considered in Moscow to be connected with the Russian Orthodox Church. Even this does not stop the Russian army," the president said.

According to him, "they are ready to burn everything: Orthodox churches just like anything else in Ukraine. During the full-scale war, 113 churches have already been destroyed or damaged by Russian shelling. Among them are the ancient ones - those that withstood World War II, but did not withstand the Russian occupation."