Facts

09:12 06.06.2022

Reznikov suggests creating trust fund for Ukraine in EU

Reznikov suggests creating trust fund for Ukraine in EU

Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov is convinced that the next step in providing assistance to Ukraine from the European Union could be the creation of an appropriate trust fund, the Press and Information Department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported on Saturday.

"There are states, for example Luxembourg, ready to invest in security – to help Ukraine. But they can't, because they don't have the weapons we need. A good decision was to create a trust fund in Europe, and this may be the next step," Reznikov said, answering questions on the sidelines of the International Security Forum Globsec-2022.

