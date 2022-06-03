Council of European Union approves sixth package of anti-Russian sanctions - document

The Council of the European Union approved the sixth package of anti-Russian sanctions on Friday to target the Russian economy and persons from Russia and Belarus.

"The Council has decided today to impose the sixth package of economic and individual sanctions targeting both Russia and Belarus," the Council said in a press release on its website.

The EU will ban imports of Russian crude oil and certain types of petroleum products, the Council said, adding that the phased ban on crude oil imports would be enacted within about six months, while the implementation of a ban on petroleum products would take up to eight months.

In addition, three more Russian banks - Sberbank, Credit Bank of Moscow and Rosselkhozbank - will be de-SWIFTed, same as the Belarusian Bank for Development and Reconstruction.

The EU "will expand the list of goods and technology which may contribute to the technological enhancement of Russia's defense and security sector. This will include 80 chemicals which can be used to produce chemical weapons," it said.