Russian occupants go on defensive in Kryvy Rih direction, infrastructure facilities being destroyed in Pivdenny Buh direction to slow down Defense Forces

The Russian occupiers have switched to the defense of unprepared lines in Kryvy Rih direction, the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"In Kryvy Rih direction, the enemy is forced to switch to the defense of unprepared lines. It has stepped up the work of electronic warfare," the General Staff said in a statement released on Thursday.

It notes that the invaders carried out fire destruction of civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Shyroke, Lepetykha, Shevchenkove, Osokorivka, Partyzanske and others.

"In Pivdenny Buh direction, in order to hold the defense lines, the Russian invaders are destroying transport infrastructure facilities in the likely directions of advancement of the Defense Forces," the military said.