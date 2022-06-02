Zelensky: main point of sanctions is to make Europe independent from Russia

The main point of the EU sanctions packages is to make Europe independent from Russia, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday, speaking via video link at the Security Forum in Bratislava.

"The main point of the EU sanctions packages is not just to harm Russia, but to make Europe independent of Russia, cut off all critical ties between Russia and European countries, which Moscow uses as a weapon, in particular energy," he said.

Zelensky considers "it is unacceptable that so much time is spent on discussing the sanctions package, in particular the sixth."

"It is good that the sixth package of sanctions has been finalized at last, but it must be put into operation immediately so that we can move on to the seventh package. Every remaining connection with Russia is a rope that Russia will try to turn into a noose," he said.