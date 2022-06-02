Russian occupiers in Mariupol do not issue death certificate if person died under shelling or as result of injuries

The occupation authorities in Mariupol do not issue a death certificate if a person died under shelling or as a result of injuries, and do not allow the person to be buried in a separate grave in this case, adviser to the mayor of the city Petro Andriuschenko said.

''The certificate of death and the right to bury in a separate grave in a coffin are provided by the occupiers solely upon the fact of death due to natural causes. If a person dies under shelling or even dies from the consequences of injuries received, a death certificate is not issued,'' he wrote in his Telegram channel.

Otherwise, according to Andriuschenko, a person is buried exclusively in a mass grave and nameless.

''The maximum is that relatives can be issued a certificate of the missing after the burial, the mayor's adviser said.