Facts

18:49 02.06.2022

Russian occupiers in Mariupol do not issue death certificate if person died under shelling or as result of injuries

Russian occupiers in Mariupol do not issue death certificate if person died under shelling or as result of injuries

The occupation authorities in Mariupol do not issue a death certificate if a person died under shelling or as a result of injuries, and do not allow the person to be buried in a separate grave in this case, adviser to the mayor of the city Petro Andriuschenko said.

''The certificate of death and the right to bury in a separate grave in a coffin are provided by the occupiers solely upon the fact of death due to natural causes. If a person dies under shelling or even dies from the consequences of injuries received, a death certificate is not issued,'' he wrote in his Telegram channel.

Otherwise, according to Andriuschenko, a person is buried exclusively in a mass grave and nameless.

''The maximum is that relatives can be issued a certificate of the missing after the burial, the mayor's adviser said.

Tags: #mariupol #deaths
