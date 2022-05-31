Court sentences Russian military, who fired on Kozacha Lopan, Veterynarne, to 11,5 years in prison

Kotelevsky District Court of Poltava Region found guilty of violating the laws and customs of war (part 2 of Article 28, part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) Russian servicemen Aleksandr Bobykin and Aleksandr Ivanov, who fired from Grad multiple launch rocket systems Kozacha Lopan, Veterynarne villages (Kharkiv region) and sentenced them to 11.5 years in prison.

"Bobykin Aleksandr Vladimirovich found guilty of charge of committing a crime under part 2 of Article 28 part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and sentenced to imprisonment for a term of eleven years and six months... Ivanov Aleksandr Alekseevich found guilty charged with committing a crime under part 2 of Article 28, part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and to sentence him to imprisonment for a term of eleven years and six months," the verdict announced by Judge Yevheniy Bolybok on Tuesday says.

The court included the pretrial detention of both defendants from April 6 into the term of serving the sentence.

The verdict has not entered into force, it can be appealed. The court left both defendants in custody pending the entry into force of the verdict.

As reported, on May 26, during the court debate, the prosecution demanded that both defendants be given the maximum penalty under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - 12 years in prison.

Bobykin and Ivanov fully admitted their guilt and once again said that they repented.

The defendants' lawyers pointed to their remorse and to the fact that their clients followed the orders of the commanders (that is, they acted under duress). Lawyers asked to take this into account as mitigating circumstances and, taking them into account, to impose a sentence "closer to the minimum sanction" provided for by the incriminated article - eight years in prison.

On February 24, two Russian servicemen, one of whom was a loading driver and the other a BM-21 Grad gunner, fired artillery at Kharkiv region from the territory of Belgorod region of the Russian Federation. Fulfilling a criminal order, the military personnel of the RF Armed Forces destroyed critical infrastructure facilities and residential buildings in the village of Kozacha Lopan and Veterynarne village. After that, the military personnel of the RF Armed Forces crossed the border of Ukraine and continued shelling Kharkiv region. After the defeat of the Russian military column, two invaders were taken prisoner by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the territory of Kharkiv region. They were declared suspected of violating the laws and customs of war (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

On May 7, the indictment against the accused was sent to court.