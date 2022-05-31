Facts

12:50 31.05.2022

Court sentences Russian military, who fired on Kozacha Lopan, Veterynarne, to 11,5 years in prison

3 min read
Court sentences Russian military, who fired on Kozacha Lopan, Veterynarne, to 11,5 years in prison

Kotelevsky District Court of Poltava Region found guilty of violating the laws and customs of war (part 2 of Article 28, part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) Russian servicemen Aleksandr Bobykin and Aleksandr Ivanov, who fired from Grad multiple launch rocket systems Kozacha Lopan, Veterynarne villages (Kharkiv region) and sentenced them to 11.5 years in prison.

"Bobykin Aleksandr Vladimirovich found guilty of charge of committing a crime under part 2 of Article 28 part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and sentenced to imprisonment for a term of eleven years and six months... Ivanov Aleksandr Alekseevich found guilty charged with committing a crime under part 2 of Article 28, part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and to sentence him to imprisonment for a term of eleven years and six months," the verdict announced by Judge Yevheniy Bolybok on Tuesday says.

The court included the pretrial detention of both defendants from April 6 into the term of serving the sentence.

The verdict has not entered into force, it can be appealed. The court left both defendants in custody pending the entry into force of the verdict.

As reported, on May 26, during the court debate, the prosecution demanded that both defendants be given the maximum penalty under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - 12 years in prison.

Bobykin and Ivanov fully admitted their guilt and once again said that they repented.

The defendants' lawyers pointed to their remorse and to the fact that their clients followed the orders of the commanders (that is, they acted under duress). Lawyers asked to take this into account as mitigating circumstances and, taking them into account, to impose a sentence "closer to the minimum sanction" provided for by the incriminated article - eight years in prison.

On February 24, two Russian servicemen, one of whom was a loading driver and the other a BM-21 Grad gunner, fired artillery at Kharkiv region from the territory of Belgorod region of the Russian Federation. Fulfilling a criminal order, the military personnel of the RF Armed Forces destroyed critical infrastructure facilities and residential buildings in the village of Kozacha Lopan and Veterynarne village. After that, the military personnel of the RF Armed Forces crossed the border of Ukraine and continued shelling Kharkiv region. After the defeat of the Russian military column, two invaders were taken prisoner by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the territory of Kharkiv region. They were declared suspected of violating the laws and customs of war (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

On May 7, the indictment against the accused was sent to court.

Tags: #court #russian_military
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:54 23.05.2022
Court permits arrest of Yanukovych for signing 'Kharkiv Pact'

Court permits arrest of Yanukovych for signing 'Kharkiv Pact'

16:14 19.05.2022
Court gives permission for Yanukovych arrest in case of illegal crossing of state border

Court gives permission for Yanukovych arrest in case of illegal crossing of state border

18:28 16.05.2022
Court decision to terminate Communist Party activities came into force – MP

Court decision to terminate Communist Party activities came into force – MP

13:43 11.05.2022
Prosecutor General: First Russian soldier will stand trial for murder of civilian in Sumy region

Prosecutor General: First Russian soldier will stand trial for murder of civilian in Sumy region

19:27 16.04.2022
Court remands Medvedchuk in custody

Court remands Medvedchuk in custody

16:44 08.04.2022
Electronic court doesn’t work because it hasn’t been created - Supreme Court chairman

Electronic court doesn’t work because it hasn’t been created - Supreme Court chairman

19:10 31.03.2022
Firtash's attorneys file appeal against court's refusal to reconsider extradition case to USA

Firtash's attorneys file appeal against court's refusal to reconsider extradition case to USA

20:02 21.03.2022
Supreme Court of Israel makes interim decision in favor of Ukraine

Supreme Court of Israel makes interim decision in favor of Ukraine

19:12 18.03.2022
Court allows detention of Medvedchuk, his whereabouts being established – SBI

Court allows detention of Medvedchuk, his whereabouts being established – SBI

14:15 17.03.2022
Russia does not accept decision of international court of UN to stop aggression in Ukraine - Kremlin

Russia does not accept decision of international court of UN to stop aggression in Ukraine - Kremlin

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Chief of Defense Intelligence Agency appointed head of coordinating HQ for treatment of prisoners of war - General Staff

EU leaders agree embargo on Russian oil - Michel

Russia doesn’t want to see European Union, but 27 of its fragments – Zelensky in his speech to European Council

Zelensky to leaders of EU countries: Why do you depend on Russia, and not Russia on you?

Invaders leave Mykolayivka of Kherson region, but continue attacking Severodonetsk – AFU General Staff

LATEST

Invaders fires Iskander missiles at Sloviansk - National Police

Danish Ambassador visits renovated JYSK store in Bucha ahead of opening

Only one village in Bakhmut district receives information about smell of ammonia, all rest outside affected area - head of Donetsk Regional Police Department

Chief of Defense Intelligence Agency appointed head of coordinating HQ for treatment of prisoners of war - General Staff

Invaders move deep into Severodonetsk, street fighting in city underway - head of regional military administration

EU leaders agree embargo on Russian oil - Michel

Russia doesn’t want to see European Union, but 27 of its fragments – Zelensky in his speech to European Council

Zelensky to leaders of EU countries: Why do you depend on Russia, and not Russia on you?

Invaders leave Mykolayivka of Kherson region, but continue attacking Severodonetsk – AFU General Staff

Zelensky, French FM discuss supply of weapons, strengthening of sanctions against Russia, integration of Ukraine into EU

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD