12:00 31.05.2022

Only one village in Bakhmut district receives information about smell of ammonia, all rest outside affected area - head of Donetsk Regional Police Department

There is no threat of ammonia vapor damage in most settlements of Bakhmut district, head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

"Absolute majority of settlements of Bakhmut district, including Bakhmut, are outside the affected area, there is no threat to them," Kyrylenko wrote in a Telegram on Tuesday.

He said that as of the morning of May 31, the only place where information about the smell of ammonia comes from is the village of Travneve, located in the zone of active hostilities and where 35 people live.

"The rescuers of the State Emergency Service are monitoring the situation around the clock and in case of deterioration, nine tank trucks and 45 specialists are ready to go at any time to eliminate the consequences of the accident. Now the situation is under control," the head of regional military administration said.

