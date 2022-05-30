Facts

16:13 30.05.2022

Ship carrying Russian cruise missiles with possible total salvo of eight missiles is in Black Sea - Defense Ministry

One Russian ship carrying Kalibr-type sea-launched cruise missiles with a possible total salvo of up to eight missiles is in readiness for the use of missile weapons in the Black Sea, Spokesperson for the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Oleksandr Motuzianyk has said.

"As of today, one ship carrying Kalibr-type sea-launched cruise missiles is in readiness for the use of missile weapons in the Black Sea. A possible total salvo is up to eight missiles," Motuzianyk said at a briefing at Ukraine media center on Monday.

The Defense Ministry's spokesperson said Russian military vessels are maneuvering, they can depart, rotate, and return.

"Obviously, now they are focusing on using not sea-based cruise missiles on the territory of Ukraine, but are trying to hit from long-range aviation, from bombers. As I said, these are old Soviet-made X-type missiles, with which they can hit territories without entering into the airspace of Ukraine," Motuzianyk said.

Tags: #defense_ministry #black_sea
