Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Catherine Colonna visited Bucha, Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksiy Kuleba has said.

"Today, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna visited Bucha. Bucha is a symbol of the crimes of the Russian army against humanity. Tormented civilians, numerous cases of destruction of housing infrastructure and looting by Russians are something that the world should never forget," Kuleba said on Telegram on Monday.