Facts

14:44 30.05.2022

Russian occupiers abduct over 500 people in Melitopol in three months - city mayor

During the three months of a full-scale invasion of the territory of Ukraine, Russian invaders abducted more than 500 civilians in Melitopol, Mayor of the occupied city Ivan Fedorov said.

"The most difficult issue today is the issue of security, because people are regularly and daily kidnapped in the city of Melitopol. Over the entire period of occupation, over three months, more than 500 people have been abducted: some are held for three days, others for more than a month," he said at a briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform media center on Monday.

At the same time, Fedorov drew attention to the fact that the Russian occupiers have been holding a 16-year-old child hostage for more than 50 days.

In addition, according to him, humanitarian problems are also significant for the city, in particular, related to the fact that residents of the temporarily occupied territories are running out of cash, and products imported from Crimea cost three to four times more than in Ukraine-controlled territory.

